HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – An Owensboro man was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for methamphetamine and fentanyl trafficking charges.

According to court documents, Willie Watkins, 32, was sentenced to the prison term followed by a five-year term of supervised release, for conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a methamphetamine mixture and conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute 400 grams or more of a fentanyl mixture.

Eyewitness News previously reported this is part of an ongoing investigation where about 150 pounds of methamphetamine was seized in 2021.

Watkins is one of many co-defendants that have already been sentenced for the same or similar charges.

Richard Cason, 32, of Owensboro, 15 years and 10 months, followed by five years of supervised release (November 10, 2023)

Keith Watkins, 30, of Owensboro, 8 years and 4 months, followed by five years of supervised release (February 16, 2023)

Samuel White, 30, of Owensboro, 5 years, followed by five years of supervised release (December 13, 2023)

William Harvey Duhart, 40, of Phoenix, Arizona, 15 years, followed by five years of supervised release (October 24, 2022)

Derrick Lamont Bullitt, 40, of Louisville, 17 years and 6 months, followed by five years of supervised release (August 10, 2022)

Jeremy Poiles, 41, of Owensboro, 10 years and 10 months, followed by five years of supervised release (June 9, 2022)

Authorities state Christopher McNary and Nache Moore have already plead guilty and will be sentenced at a later date.

U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett of the Western District of Kentucky, Special Agent in Charge Sheila Lyons of the DEA Chicago Field Division and Chief Art Ealum of the Owensboro Police Department made the announcement.