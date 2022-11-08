OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Police say an Owensboro man that disappeared on Halloween hasn’t been seen by anyone since.

Lance Nunez, 24-years-old, was reported missing on October 31. Police now are hoping the public can help locate him.

Authorities believe he was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black sweatpants with white tennis shoes. According to OPD, Nunez is known to frequent local city parks. He is described as having brown hair and blue eyes, 5’8″ tall and weighing around 240 pounds.

If you have any information that may help police find him, you’re urged to call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

