HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Museum of Fine Art (OMFA) has exceeded its $2M goal for the Campaign for the Future.

A news release says more than $2.3M was raised for facilities, endowment and sustaining support. Officials say included in the campaign total was a $1M gift for endowment from the largest gift in the history of the museum. The endowment provides a permanent source of income and financial stability for OMFA.

Executive Director Mary Bryan Hood explained, “First, a new electronic sign will be installed at the OMFA Frederica Street entrance. A gift of the Michael E. Horn Family Foundation, the new digital marquee will allow OMFA to communicate to the public regarding upcoming exhibitions, community programs, and significant events.”

Officials say OMFA also will be creating a new entrance on Frederica Street. The project will provide entry to the Texas Gas Atrium Sculpture Court and reimagine how visitors experience the museum.

OMFA says finally, the Museum has begun refurbishing the historic John Hampden Smith House now renamed the Medley Decorative Arts Wing honoring the donors of the $1M dollar Endowment, Dr. and Mrs. R. Wathen Medley, Jr. Current improvements include new tuck pointing, painting of fascia, shutters, and exterior walls. The facility, which houses the pre 20th Century Collection, will be completed by late Fall.