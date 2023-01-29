OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Miss Kentucky 1970 Cynthia Anne Bostick Georgeson has passed away at the age of 70.

According to her obituary, Cynthia won Miss Owensboro and later went on to win Miss Kentucky in 1970.

“She became an actress, working on soap operas and landing a staring role in a feature film,” her obituary states. “Cynthia decided to turn her focus to the careers of others, eventually starting her own public relations company.”

Instead of flowers, the family asks you to make a donation to the cancer charity of your choosing in her honor.

“There is no greater way to honor a woman who’s selflessness and giving knew no bounds,” the writer penned in her obituary.

A memorial to celebrate her life is being held in Racine, Wisconsin on Friday, February 3.