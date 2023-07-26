HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Owensboro High School’s David Daniel II was selected for American Legion Boys State, and has been sworn in as 2023 President of Boys Nation.

A press release says earlier this summer Daniel was selected for American Legion Boys State and ran for governor of Kentucky, winning the election. Officials say he was then selected to represent KY in Boys Nation in Washington DC, and on Wednesday morning he was sworn in as 2023 President of Boys Nation.

The press release says this is the first Kentuckian elected to this position in the 77-year history of this program. Officials note there have been many notable attendees in Business and Government that have represented their state, including President Bill Clinton and Bill Gates.

Officials say next summer Daniel plans to apply and attend Yale University to obtain a law degree.