OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Neighborhood Alliances will once again host the annual neighborhood cleanups for 2023.

Officials say all residents in the cleanup areas are encouraged to help pick up litter along sidewalks and streets on their scheduled cleanup day. People can find the boundaries for their neighborhood here.

Owensboro’s website says the sanitation department will provide free curbside pick-up to alliance residential customers for junk furniture, appliances, tires and other items. Officials ask for people to place items curbside by the Friday night prior to their scheduled cleanup.

Officials say the cleanups will take place from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. on these dates:

March 11 – Southeast

March 18 – Midtown East

March 25 – Hillcrest

April 1 – Wesleyan-Shawnee

April 15 – Northwest

April 22 – Audubon-Bon Harbor

April 29 – Apollo

May 6 – Dogwood Azalea

May 20 – Dugan Best

June 10 – Shifley-York

June 17 – Seven Hills

June 24 – Old Owensboro

Officials say if people have large items, to please call CityAction at 270-687-4444 or e mail cityaction@owensboro.org by the Wednesday before their cleanup to schedule pick-up. The website says smaller items must be bagged or boxed. Officials note sanitation crews cannot collect construction debris/materials, yard waste, dirt, paint or any type of liquid.