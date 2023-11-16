HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The city of Owensboro Neighborhood Alliance Program and OMU are hosting the annual Holiday Lighting Contest.

Officials say OMU customers can enter their home or nominate a neighbor’s home for the best light display this holiday season. The winner will receive a $250 OMU gift certificate, $100 gift certificate to an Owensboro restaurant and a lighted yard sign.

City officials say entries will be judged on originality, use of light, color, design and movement. Judging will take place December 4 through 7. The winner of the 2023 Holiday Lighting Contest will be recognized by the Owensboro Board of Commissioners and Owensboro Utility Commission. The deadline for entries is December 3.

The city says anyone interested in entering the contest or making a nomination can do so by calling City Action at 270-687-4444 or emailing cityaction@owensboro.org. People can also visit this website. This contest is open to OMU customers within the city limits.