HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — More fish are swimming their way into lakes in Owensboro. The Daviess County Fiscal Court announced the lakes at Yellow Creek Park and Panther Creek Park were re-stocked with hundreds of catfish.

Officials say it’s all part of a cooperative agreement with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, in which both lakes are stocked with catfish and rainbow trout throughout the year.

According to wildlife officials, populations of sunfish and bass are regularly sampled to make sure natural reproduction is meeting the needs of anglers.

(Courtesy: Daviess County Fiscal Court)

Officials remind everyone to pack your fishing license and purchase a permit if you plan to keep rainbow trout. For a complete list of rules and regulations, click here.