HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A religious leader in Owensboro is behind bars after police accuse him of spending thousands of dollars in church funds.

According to Kentucky State Police, Pastor Kenneth Shaver of Greater Vision Baptist Church in Owensboro fraudulently spent over $10,000 of the church’s money. Officers say Shaver was arrested Wednesday afternoon at the church and is being held on $25,000 cash bond.

Police did not release any information on what Shaver is accused of purchasing with the money. He faces a single charge of “Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disp. All Others $10,000 < $1,000,000”.