HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — With the Fourth of July only days away, the Owensboro Police Department is reminding residents the importance of fireworks safety.

“The goal of the Owensboro Police Department is not to dampen anyone’s celebration of this important day in our Nation’s history,” says an OPD spokesperson. “It is our goal, however, to urge all citizens to use caution, good judgment, and be responsible when setting off fireworks.”

Officers tell us the safety of their citizens is their priority. The Owensboro Police Department shared their local ordinances as a reminder to stay safe this Independence Day.