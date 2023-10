HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Owensboro Police is searching for a missing woman and is asking for the public’s assistance.

OPD states Sandy Darnell, 57, from Owensboro was last seen in the Owensboro, Daviess County area on October 7. OPD also states she is 5’4″, 190 pounds with green eyes.

If one has any information, they are encouraged to call 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.