HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Police in Owensboro are still investigating after a woman was shot and killed on Wednesday night.

The autopsy on the 41-year-old woman was scheduled for today. Her name has not been released.

Owensboro Police say she was found with a gunshot wound in the 500 block of Orchard Street. Authorities are asking anyone with information or video footage that might help them in their investigation to contact them.