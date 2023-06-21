DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a murder after a female was found near Ben Hawes Park in Owensboro with a gunshot wound to the head.

Authorities responded to reports of someone who had been shot just after 12:30 p.m. on Willet Road near Ben Hawes Park.

Deputies say a juvenile male was determined to be the suspect and faces charges of Murder, Tampering with Physical Evidence and Possession of a Handgun by a Minor.

Authorities have not identified the suspect due to his age. We’re told more details will be released after the victim’s autopsy, which is scheduled for Thursday morning.

The Owensboro Police Department says the female victim was taken to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

DCSO says they will take the lead on the death investigation. Anyone with any information in the case is asked to contact DCSO at 270-685-8444 or Crime Stoppers at 270-685-8484.

This is a developing story.