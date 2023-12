HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The spirit of giving is strong this season, and the Owensboro Police Department will be giving food boxes to families in need for the 11th annual Operation Santa food drive.

With help from multiple local organizations and businesses, officials say that they are able to provide 350 food boxes this year. On Wednesday, December 20 at 9:00 a.m., members of the police department will start boxing food items and make deliveries in their makeshift sleighs.