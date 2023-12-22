HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.

OPD officials say De’aisha Brown has been missing since November 21. She was last seen leaving a home in the 3600 block of Wathen’s Crossing wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black shorts, a headband and green shoes. Officials say she may be staying at an apartment in the 720 block of Plum Street.

Anyone with information on here whereabouts should contact the Owensboro Police Department.