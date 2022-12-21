OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — With the holiday season here, the Owensboro Police Department is working on helping the community in many ways, one of which includes “Operation Santa”.

Officer Andrew Boggess shared a video on Facebook showing friends, family and officers getting together over 300 boxes full of food to be delivered out to the community. He says it takes around four hours to get the boxes loaded up and delivered to families in need.

“You know, we just love giving back to the community, that’s why just about all of us got into this profession to begin with,” explains Officer Boggess. “So we love being able to give back to the community.”

He adds that Operation Santa gives officers the opportunity to do something a little extra special for the holiday season.