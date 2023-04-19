OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — In Owensboro, health care officials say they have seen over 20 overdoses recently.

A nurse at River Valley Behavioral Health tells us five youths overdosed last weekend. All of them were saved — thanks to Narcan.

The Owensboro Police Department partnered with River Valley for a Narcan giveaway. Beginning late Wednesday morning, people gathered at Wesleyan Park Plaza to receive the life saving tool.

The goal of the event is to get Narcan into peoples’ hands — no matter who they are.

“I know that there’s a lot of opinions associated with this kind of thing but we just want to make sure that it’s available,” explains Melanie Stanishia, psychiatric nurse practitioner. “It’s not necessarily a promotion, but making sure that everyone has access to it. Not just here, but in our surrounding counties as well.”

Officials say there will be 240 doses of the drug given away on a first come, first serve basis — two doses per person.