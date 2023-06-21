KENTUCKY (WEHT) — As an investigation involving the Kentucky State Police continues, it is up in the air whether Owensboro Public Schools Superintendent Matthew Constant will be coming back into the role after being suspended.

Late last month, the school district announced Constant was suspended with pay while police investigated criminal allegations against him.

The Owensboro Board of Educations says they are considering approval to provide written notice of the board’s intent to terminate their contract with Superintendent Constant as part of their next meeting.

The agenda shows that the school board will also decide if they will suspend Constant without pay while waiting for the Kentucky Department of Education to approve his termination.

Officials will not comment on the investigation; however, they confirm that it does not involve any current or former student or staff member of Owensboro Public Schools.

Kentucky State Police tell us today that the investigation is ongoing, no criminal charges have been filed and detectives are unsure when the investigation will end.