HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Owensboro Public Schools is reviewing applications for a new superintendent.

The Owensboro Independent Board of Education and the superintendent search committee will begin looking at applicants for the position on Thursday. A preview of the tentative timeline for the selection process is also planned.

The position of superintendent became vacant after former superintendent Matthew Constant was arrested in 2023 and charged with promoting an underaged person to engage in sexual or prohibited activity.