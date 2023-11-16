HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials with the City of Owensboro have announced that Mayfair Avenue from Spencer Drive back around to Spencer Drive will close for sewer repairs starting Monday, November 20.

Officials say the work is expected to last for three days, with the road reopening for the holiday weekend. Mayfair Avenue will then shut down again on November 27 for roughly two weeks. Traffic will be detoured during these closures and officials are advising that drivers use caution when in the area.