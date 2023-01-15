OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The only Shoney’s restaurant in Owensboro is permanently closing, owners say. According to the Owensboro Times, the restaurant will close after it runs out on food on or before January 16.

Eyewitness News spoke with workers Sunday afternoon and they gave us a notice of closure. It reads:

“To Whom It May Concern:

This restaurant has ceased operation effective January 16, 2023. We would like to thank all of our employees and customers for many years of patronage and friendship. Please come visit us at 2452 US 41 N in Henderson, KY.

Thank you,

Your Shoney’s Family”

The restaurant sits at 4710 Frederica Street in Owensboro.