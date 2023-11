HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The City of Owensboro has announced that Farrier Place from Mayfair Avenue back around to Mayfair Avenue will close starting Thursday, November 9 for sewer repairs.

The closure is expected to last one week, barring no delays or inclement weather. Traffic will be detoured down Mayfair Avenue during this time. Drivers are advised to use caution while in the area.