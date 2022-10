DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Wednesday morning, dozens of items drew dozens of people to the Daviess County Operation Center for a surplus auction.

Retired police cruisers, trailers, lawn mowers, equipment and other vehicles made up the long list of items auctioned off. Sixteen vehicles were lined up as buyers tried to outbid one another.

According to the Daviess County Fiscal Court, the bidders brought in over $60,000 worth of sales. Pictures from Wednesday’s auction can be viewed below.