HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Owensboro Symphony will open its 58th season on October 21 at 7 p.m. with Troy Quinn and the Owensboro Symphony on the Cannon Hall stage in the RiverPark Center.

Officials state Quinn begins his seventh season with the Owensboro Symphony and continues to bring his programs to the audience.

“Troy is connecting with our community and has brought renewed excitement to the symphony, both on and off the stage” said Gwyn Payne, Symphony CEO. “As the new season approaches, there is much to look forward to. The thrill of hearing beautiful melodies and harmonies woven together by talented musicians is an experience like no other.”

Officials also state the program includes three masterpieces in classical music – a performance of Hector Berlioz’s Symphonie Fantastique. Australian born French Horn player Andrew Bain, current principal horn of the Los Angeles Philharmonic, will join the symphony and perform Eric Ewazen’s brilliant and virtuosic Concerto for Horn and String Orchestra.

“From the moment the music starts, you’ll be swept away on a journey that will transport you to new heights of excitement and joy,” said Music Director, Troy Quinn.

Tickets are $53 and $45 plus the RiverPark box office fee. Anyone interested in tickets is encouraged to call 270-684-0661, visit OwensboroSymphony.org or visit the RiverPark Center Box Office at 101 Davies Street, Owensboro. Student tickets are $12.50 each plus box office fee.