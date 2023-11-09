OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The 10th annual Kraftucky Arts & Crafts Expo will be held at the Owensboro Convention Center from Friday, November 10 through Sunday, November 12.

Almost 140 talented artisans and crafters are expected to feature items ranging from holiday decorations to custom foods. Attendees will be welcome to shop at over 200 booths. The first 100 shoppers each day will also receive a free Kraftucky tote bag.

“It’s so exciting to continue to see the growth of the show as we are planning for the most vendor booths we’ve ever had,” says Jeanette Goins, marketing director for the Owensboro Convetion Center. “We were sold out of them in September.”

Show hours will be from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday and from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $3 for adults for a day or $5 for a weekend pass. Children 12 and under will be admitted for free. Tickets will be available at the door and parking at the Owensboro Convention Center is free.

“As we celebrate the 10th year of the Kraftucky Arts & Crafts Expo at the Owensboro Convention Center, it’s a testament to the creativity, passion, and dedication of our artisans and the community that supports them,” says general manager Jeff Esposito. “We’re proud to provide a platform for these talented individuals to showcase their work and for our visitors to discover unique treasures. This year promises to be bigger and better than ever, and we invite everyone to join us in this special celebration of artistry and craftsmanship.”

Hammer & Stain will host do-it-yourself workshops on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. and at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. The workshops include creating a liquid glass 10″ round and a home interchangeable sign. Cost for a workshop is $35 and includes admission to the expo. All supplies and assistance are included in the price. Visitors can get more information and make online reservations here.

For more information on the expo, contact the Owensboro Convention Center or visit their website.