OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – An Owensboro tradition will be revitalized on May 12 and 13 as BBQ and Barrels. The new take is on two of Owensboro’s greatest culinary staples: barbecue and bourbon.

A news release says new to Owensboro’s signature barbecue event is a ticketed bourbon element taking place at the Owensboro Convention Center. Organizers say several bourbon distilleries will offer bourbon and cocktail samples.

“Owensboro deserves a bourbon expo and this element of BBQ and Barrels is exactly what is being brought to the table. We look forward to announcing participating distilleries in the near future. Bourbon tourism is exploding in the commonwealth and we can’t wait to see what this event does for our place along the bourbon trail,” said Dave Kirk, Visit Owensboro Destination Management.

Officials say BBQ and Barrels will kick off on May 12 at 12 p.m. with barbecue from the church cooking teams and food vendors, carnival rides, and live music. The news release says the event will continue on May 13 with the addition of the BBQ 5K, Backyard BBQ Cookoff and the bourbon tasting events inside the Owensboro Convention Center.

Event organizers say tickets will go on sale for the bourbon element of the event on March 1. VIP options will be available with the opportunity to try some special offerings from distilleries and food pairings. Bourbon classes and a sit-down dinner with Green River Distilling Company will also be offered.

