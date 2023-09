OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Veteran James Wimsatt turned 105 on Monday.

We were invited to come to the birthday celebration that was to start at 2 p.m., at the Chautauqua Nursing Home on Leitchfield Road in Owensboro.

The VFW 696 Auxilary sent some gifts to the celebration.

