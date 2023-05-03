HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — One woman was sent to jail and another person was sent to the hospital after a stabbing in Owensboro Tuesday night.

At 8:21 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of W 2nd Street for a welfare check when they came across a man with several cuts and two stab wounds to the left side of his back.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries, according to the Owensboro Police Department.

Detectives continued their investigation and pinned down 59-year-old Cynthia Irvin of Owensboro as their suspect. She was questioned and soon after arrested on an assault charge.

Police say she has been previously charged with: