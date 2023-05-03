HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — One woman was sent to jail and another person was sent to the hospital after a stabbing in Owensboro Tuesday night.
At 8:21 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of W 2nd Street for a welfare check when they came across a man with several cuts and two stab wounds to the left side of his back.
The victim was taken to a local hospital for what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries, according to the Owensboro Police Department.
Detectives continued their investigation and pinned down 59-year-old Cynthia Irvin of Owensboro as their suspect. She was questioned and soon after arrested on an assault charge.
Police say she has been previously charged with:
- Assault 2nd Degree – Domestic Violence
- Assault 4th Degree – Domestic Violence (Minor Injury) (4 Counts)
- Assault 4th Degree – Domestic Violence (No Visible Injury)
- Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree – 1st Offense (Cocaine)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia 1st Offense
- Disorderly Conduct 2nd Degree (3 Counts)
- Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place (21 Counts)
- Resisting Arrest
- Giving Officers False Name of Address