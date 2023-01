OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – An Owensboro woman has been arrested in connection with a hit and run from August of last year.

Police say Faith Foreman has been arrested in relation to a hit and run that killed 25-year-old Jacob Anderson. The accident happened last August.

OPD responded to reports of a man lying in the roadway on Sutton Lane. Police say Anderson’s body and evidence at the scene show he was hit by or fell from a moving vehicle.

The investigation is still ongoing.