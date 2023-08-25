HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – An Owensboro woman is in custody after Daviess County sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant.

According to authorities, deputies executed the warrant in the 4000 block of Carpenter Drive at the residence of Rebecca Hindman, 39. During the warrant, officials state multiple items were seized including:

Large bag of suspected methamphetamine

Several smaller bags of suspected methamphetamine

Digital scales

Methamphetamine paraphernalia

Large bag of marijuana

Marijuana paraphernalia

Suspected suboxone pills in a zip up container

Large bag of synthetic marijuana (Spice)

U.S. currency

Various other drug paraphernalia

Loaded firearm under the bed (later revealed to be stolen)

Hindman was booked into the Daviess County Detention Center for the following charges:

Trafficking in Controlled Substances, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Firearm Enhanced)

Trafficking in Synthetic Drugs, 1st Offense (Firearm Enhanced)

Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, 3rd Degree, 1st Offense (Firearm Enhanced)

Trafficking in Marijuana (less than eight ounces), 1st Offense (Firearm Enhanced)

Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon

Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm)

Drug Paraphernalia – Buy/Possess (Firearm Enhancement)

A bench warrant was also filed by the Daviess County Circuit Court because Hindman allegedly failed to pay fines on Trafficking in Controlled Substances (two counts) and a Probation Violation.