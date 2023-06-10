OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Hundreds flocked to Owensboro this weekend for one sweet and juicy treat — the strawberry. Saturday morning, Cottage Farm Stand & Baking Company kicked off their Strawberry Festival for its second year.

Festival-goers enjoyed a wide variety of strawberry themed foods featured throughout the event.

“There will be a make-your-own strawberry shortcake station, cakes, cobblers, snacks and desserts like coffee bars, muffins, cotton candy and cake pops; and several drink options such as slushies in a special strawberry shaped cup, specialty lattes and lemonade,” organizers say.

If the strawberries weren’t enough, the festival also includes a vendor fair with over 100 participating local artists and businesses as well as live music from country musician Emmalee Chinn and American Idol contestant Dakota Hayden.

The Strawberry Festival runs this weekend from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Click here for more information.