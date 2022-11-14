OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Preparations are underway as officials are starting to get ready for this year’s “Christmas at Panther Creek Park” in Owensboro.

Visitors will be able to enjoy decorations made up of over 50,000 lights spread over the greater part of a mile drive.

Admission will cost only five dollars per car and half of the proceeds will go towards local nonprofits. County Judge Executive Al Mattingly says holiday events like this help bring the community together.

“‘Why are they?’ because that’s what people want. They want that out of their parks and recreation departments,” says Judge Executive Mattingly.” The city has Christmas at Legion Park and they have a big Christmas tree downtown and this is the county side where folks can come in and as I said, you don’t even have to get out of your car. You’re welcome to if you want to but you don’t have to.”

Christmas at Panther Creek Park begins on Black Friday and will run until January 2.

