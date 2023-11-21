HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – OVG360, the provider of Venue Management to the Owensboro Convention Center, invites people to make plans to welcome in 2024 at DJ Shay’s New Year’s Eve Party.

“We are thrilled to welcome back DJ Shay to help us count down to 2024,” stated Assistant General Manager, Jamie Scheffer. “The energy she brings definitely makes her a crowd favorite.”

Officials say doors will open at 9 p.m. on December 31 and DJ Shay will take the stage at 10 p.m. People are invited to enjoy drink specials from the cash bars, capture memories at the 360-photo booth and be ready to dance and sing along.

OVG360 asks for people to please note the DJ Shay’s New Year’s Eve Party is for ages 21 and over only. General admission tickets are $20 in advance and are available online at this website and at the Owensboro Convention Center. Tickets will also be sold at the door for $25.