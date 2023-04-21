OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — First-responders were dispatched to a fatal single-vehicle crash early Friday morning in Owensboro.

Officers responded to the 500 block of Martin Luther King JR Loop shortly before 1:30 a.m. for the accident, according to the Owensboro Police Department.

We’re told the person riding the motorcycle, a 40-year-old man from Owensboro, passed away from his injuries.

The man’s identity has not been released to the public as of yet. The Owensboro Fire Department, AMR and an accident reconstruction team also responded to the scene. The investigation is ongoing.