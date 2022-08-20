OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — With Bridge Day in full effect and hydroplanes thundering down the Ohio River, hundreds were drawn to the Blue Bridge in Owensboro.

Saturday, officials closed the bridge off to traffic for several hours while Tri-Staters had the chance to walk, run and bike along the historic bridge. Passerby’s were able to take in the sights and sounds of Owensboro with a scenic view of downtown.

While many strolled the bridge, HydroFair was happening below as high-speed hydroplanes raced on the waters. Daviess County Fiscal Court shared images from today showing off what Bridge Day has to offer.