OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Planet Fitness, a nationwide fitness franchise that prides itself on being a “Judgement Free Zone”, is working on opening a second location in Owensboro.

We spoke with the General Manager of the Planet Fitness on SR54, and she tells us the brand will open the new gym in Towne Square Mall.

Although a timetable is not set in stone, officials expect the new fitness center will open before the end of the year.

This addition comes as Towne Square Mall continues through a transitional period, partially kicked off with Ellis Park announcing big changes coming to the old JCPenney Store.

