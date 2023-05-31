HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Owensboro Mayor Tom Watson tells Eyewitness News it’s his understanding that Churchill Downs is pulling the plug on its plans for an Ellis Park extension facility at Towne Square Mall.

The extension was to have taken over the old JCPenney store that closed several years ago. It was expected to employ 150 people with a wide selection of horse racing machines, simulcast betting, a viewing area and a new race and sports themed restaurant.

Mayor Watson says he believes the city commission not amending the smoking ban for the facility may have been the nail in the coffin.

He tells us it’s tough to balance public health with economic development. The mayor adds that it’s possible Churchill could look at building elsewhere in Daviess County.