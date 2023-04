HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) is trying to find a missing adult.

OPD says Lisa Carnell, 28, went missing on April 21 and was last seen in the Owensboro area. Police say Carnell may be in need of medical attention. OPD described Carnell as 4’11”, 125 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes.

(Courtesy: Owensboro Police Department)

Police ask if anyone has any information that may help police find her, please either call 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.