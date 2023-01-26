OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — An Owensboro man is behind bars again after police say he was driving around the city with drugs and a gun inside the car.

Late Wednesday night, a Kentucky State Police Trooper pulled over a car near East Byers Avenue and New Hartford Road for running through a stop sign.

The officer spoke with convicted felon Chad A. Davis, who happened to be driving the car. According to police, a Daviess County Sheriff K9 found six bags of suspected methamphetamine, scales and a 9mm pistol during a search.

Chad Davis, 44, was booked into the Daviess County Detention Center and charged with:

Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 2nd (or greater) Offense-Methamphetamine Possession of a Handgun by Convicted Felon Disregarding a Stop Sign

He is being held in the jail on $10,000 cash bond.

UP NEXT: Daviess County recognizes Agricultural Hall of Fame