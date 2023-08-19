Trace Dowell, Courtesy: Daviess County Detention Center. (Shelby Taylor’s picture was not available)

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office took two into custody following a search warrant that turned up weapons and items commonly found in drug trafficking.

According to authorities, deputies executed the warrant at the 800 block of Hathaway Street in Owensboro as part of an investigation into weapons and drugs allegedly being sold illegally to juveniles.

Authorities state the following items were seized:

AK style rifle

12-gauge shotgun

Miscellaneous ammunition

Ruger 1911 pistol (later confirmed stolen)

Marijuana in various containers

Approximately $13,000 in U.S. currency

Drug paraphernalia

Hydrocodone-Acetaminophen pills

Other items used in drug trafficking operations

Trace Randall Dowell, 18, and Shelby Shalynn Taylor, 21, were arrested as part of the warrant. Dowell is charged with the following:

Unlawfully Providing/Permit Minor to Possess Handgun (Attempt)

Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm)

Trafficking in Marijuana (Less than eight ounces), 1st Offense (Firearm Enhancement)

Drug Paraphernalia – Buy/Possess (Firearm Enhancement)

Taylor is charged with Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Opiates).