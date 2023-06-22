HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Owensboro Police Department is reaching out to the public after a boy went missing on Tuesday.

Officers say Jack Hardy, 15, was last seen leaving his home in Owensboro on June 20. He is described as a white male with brown hair and blue eyes. According to the police department, he is 6’02” tall and weighs around 170 pounds.

If you have any information, you’re urged to call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

UP NEXT: Bluegrass fans turn up for first night of ROMP Festival