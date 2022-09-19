OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Owensboro Police Department released a statement after a public social media post raised some eyebrows around Daviess County. The post allegedly claimed that a woman was attacked in an Owensboro park and reached out to local law enforcement. Officers tell us this was not the case.

Officer Andrew Boggess sent this statement to media outlets Monday evening:

“The Owensboro Police Department is aware of a Facebook post made alleging a female was assaulted at Jack C. Fisher Park and that she had contacted law enforcement to file a police report. No reports have been received by the Owensboro Police Department of an assault in that area and officers have been unsuccessful in obtaining any information from the individual who made the initial Facebook post. We have also confirmed that no reports were received by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office or the Kentucky State Police.

At this time, no additional information has been reported to law enforcement beyond the alarming Facebook post. We take the safety of our community seriously, and encourage all citizens to report suspicious and/or criminal activity so that it can be thoroughly investigated.

Officers will maintain an increased presence at all local parks. Anyone with additional information on this or any other crime can call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.“

UP NEXT: Newburgh man convicted in 2016 DUI fatal arrested again