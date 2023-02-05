OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky State Police say they need help looking for an Owensboro teenager that’s been missing for a few days.

Sunday morning, officers received a call about 16-year-old Erica McLimore, who was reportedly last seen by her family on Friday.

Police describe her as a white female, 5’03”, 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Police believe she might be in the Louisville area with a 16-year-old boy.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact KSP Post 16 at 270-826-3312. You can also report it anonymously through the Kentucky State Police app on Apple and Android devices.