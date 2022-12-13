OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – In Owensboro, a poll worker was accused of electioneering during the most recent Election Day. Officials tell us the accused poll worker will face consequences.

Officials tell us the poll worker is going to receive a letter that will state they are not allowed to be a poll worker for the next five years. The name of the accused will not be released.

The incident occurred at the Third Baptist Church on Election Day. The poll worker reportedly made a statement to a voter regarding Kentucky Constitutional Amendment 2. The poll worker was removed from the polling place immediately upon Daviess County Clerk Leslie McCarty being notified.

By Kentucky statute, electioneering is defined as “the displaying of signs, the distribution of campaign literature, cards, or handbills, the soliciting of signatures to any petition, or the solicitation of votes for or against any bona fide candidate or ballot question in a manner which expressly advocates the election or defeat of the candidate or expressly advocates the passage or defeat of the ballot question…”