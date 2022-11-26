OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Harlem Globetrotters game originally scheduled for January 6 was postponed and will now be played on December 14, and tickets for the January 6 date will be valid for the December 14 date.

Event organizers say it’s everyone’s game in this Globetrotter first-ever tour that interacts with every fan in the audience. Organizers say some lucky fans will even get to be on the court. Organizers also note there will be a Harlem Globetrotters vs. Washington Generals Dunk Contest.

Event organizers say, “From trick shots to long shots to how-did-they-do-that shots… Our stars will be on fire with the Globetrotters original 4-points shot®…. Jaw-dropping ball handling, fastest-dribbling, crazy crossovers and amazing basketball skills promise non-stop action and four quarters of unimaginable fun!”

According to the Owensboro Sportscenter, after the game, get on the court for autographs, and the 5th Quarter is access granted for all Globetrotter ticket holders. Tickets start at $23 and are available here and at the Owensboro Convention Center Box Office, and additional processing fees apply to all ticket sales.

Organizers say the Magic Pass starts at 5:30 p.m., Doors, Player Meet & Greet, and Celebrity Court Pass starts at 6 p.m., and the show begins at 7 p.m. Parking will be $5 in the Owensboro Sportscenter parking lot, and passes can be purchased in advance online or cash only the day of the show.