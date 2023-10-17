OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Parks and Recreation Board is holding public meetings to discuss the city’s future plans.

The first meeting was held today to discuss the master plans for the parks. Survey results, demographics and facility issues were among the items up for discussion. Board director Amanda Rogers says they want to focus on what the community wants from the parks.

Another meeting is scheduled for tomorrow from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Dugan Best Recreation Center. Public comments are welcome.