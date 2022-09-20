OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — A new festival is going to be making a debut in Owensboro this fall, and organizers tell us it’s a switch-up from a seasonal event they’ve held before.

The owner of the Cottage Farm Stand & Baking Company explains why the “Sunflower & Pickle Festival” switched to pumpkins this year.

“Well, we had every intention of having a full sunflower field on October 1st, but the sunflowers had other plans,” said owner Marlene Knight. “The sunflowers were in full bloom early September and gone a few short weeks later. The Sunflower Seed & Pickle Festival doesn’t have the same appeal, so we’re switching it up and having the Pumpkin & Pickle Festival instead.”

Organizers say there should be plenty of food available on both days. Attendees can buy fried pickles, pickle-stuffed Kolaches, pickle ice pops, pumpkin pie, pumpkin muffins, pumpkin spice lattes, slushies and pickle beer.

Along with the other pumpkin and pickle themed food, officials tell us there will be around 80 vendors. The festival will also have a petting zoo, pumpkin painting, plenty of pumpkins to purchase and the corn maze will be open.

“We want to constantly provide our customers with great food and entertainment for the whole family,” Knight said. “We have this great outdoor space and want everyone to enjoy it.”

The festival is on October 1 and 2 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day at the Cottage Farm Stand & Baking Company. There will be a $5 cash per-car fee. Click here for more information.