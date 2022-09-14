OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — A long-running Catholic Mass returns for the first time to Owensboro in two years following the pandemic.

Wednesday’s “Rainbow Mass” brought together seventeen Catholic schools from across Western Kentucky to the Owensboro Sportscenter. We’re told the Rainbow Mass began in the 1980’s.

The Mass gets its name from the different school colors worn by Catholic students — representing God’s Covenant. The gathering featured songs, messages and a time for communion.

“I think what makes it most special is that it’s all the kids our age coming together, being able to celebrate together, which is not a thing that everybody gets the chance to do,” Rachel Traylor, Owensboro Catholic High School student tells us.

“I think it’s just a really special thing that we get to do,” explains Rachel’s classmate, Katie Riney. “Especially from us being in Owensboro, we’re the only Catholic school in the city.”

Nearly 3,000 students and 30 priests took part in the Rainbow Mass.