OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — While well known, not everyone is aware the Tri-State shares a direct connection to the late and great Martin Luther King Jr.

Owensboro native Moneta Sleet Jr. met Dr. King while covering the Civil Rights Movement in the 1950’s and was known for his decades of work as photographer for Ebony magazine.

Moneta was the first African-American man to win a Pulitzer Prize, which he was awarded for taking the famous photograph of Coretta Scott King at Dr. King’s funeral.

The RiverPark Center will be sharing Moneta’s journey on February 24 and 25 in their first “Through Sleet’s Eyes Festival”. Organizers say the event honors his accomplishments and remembers his story. The festival will be free and open to the public.

