HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Rick Faris, current International Bluegrass Music Association’s New Artist of the Year, will be in Owensboro to play a free concert at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum on Saturday, June 10 at 7 p.m.

Officials say this concert is in conjunction with the release of his new album, Uncommon Sky, on the Dark Shadow record label.

Officials also say Faris is also scheduled to play the main stage of ROMP Festival later this month, so this event is an opportunity for fans to enjoy a pre-ROMP music party and preview one of this year’s featured artists.

“We are so focused on live music, and all we can think about is ROMP Festival later this month. That’s why we jumped at the opportunity to host Rick Faris’ album release event here at the Hall of Fame,” said Chris Joslin, the Hall of Fame’s Executive Director. “After all, Owensboro is the Bluegrass Music Capitol of the World. Where else would a rising star in the industry want to have their release event?”

Officials state no ticket is required for the album release event, and the Hall of Fame’s lobby bar will be open so attendees are encouraged to arrive early. The doors to Woodward Theatre open at 6 p.m. and the concert begins at 7 p.m.

“We wanted to highlight a hard-core bluegrass artist and offer people an indoor option as they check out all the wonderful music on Griffith Avenue Saturday night. The more music, the better, so we encourage our community to check out all the live music this weekend,” said Hannah Koller, Marketing Director.

Officials also state in addition to the free concert, Faris will also have copies of his new project for sale in the lobby and is eager to meet fans and sign copies of the new release.